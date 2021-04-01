(WFSB) – The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad is thanking a service many families rely on.
The Village helps build stronger families. The social service agency invited Channel 3 to its Spring Street site.
The company thought Channel 3 was there to profile its work, but the Village had no idea they were about to be surprised.
Channel 3 heard about how the non-profit relies heavily on donations, so we gave them a $500 gift car.
The organization offers assistance like mental health. For children, the Village provides in-home service to outpatient behavioral health services.
In recent years, it added adult services for help with substance abuse and recovery and counseling.
“We know we can’t treat a child or adolescent without looking at the whole family and being able to help adults as well,” said Dr. Sandy Kyriakopoulos of the Village.
Many families rely on the Spring Street location, whether it’s basic needs or adult education. But, the pandemic has increased demand while exacerbating supplies.
The location runs an early childhood education center. Many of the children experienced trauma or have a developmental disability.
Program manager Lynn Weber says this place receives grants, but they only go so far. Community support is what’s helped them in the last year.
“Without the donations from the community, we wouldn’t have been as able to be so helpful. We would’ve been here, but we wouldn’t have been able to help,” Weber said.
Helping hand support the Village, a sacred place where children can thrive.
