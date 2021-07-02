(WFSB) - Gas prices continue to climb just in time for the holiday weekend.
The price at the pump is the highest since 2014, so the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to do their part to make it a little easier for drivers.
For some of these drivers, they're still just getting back on their feet since the pandemic hit.
"I work in the restaurant industry so I didn't work for about ten months. It's just a nice thing to do. It makes me smile," one driver tells us.
More than 92 percent of New Englanders are expected to travel by car for the holiday weekend. Gas prices are the highest since 2014.
"I think they're high, but what are you going to do? Everything is higher. You have to accept it and hope we go back to some new norm at some point," one driver stated.
"Ridiculous, that's why I've been staying in the area. It's almost four dollars and this is cheap," said one area driver.
The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad saved these drivers anywhere between thirty-five and fifty dollars.
"I'm like shocked. I always pass it forward and now you are passing it forward. I guess it paid off. That's so sweet! Thank you guys," Lisa Boracey of Manchester added.
