MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Since the pandemic struck last year, families have been faced with so many different obstacles.
That’s why Channel 3 and the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad are trying to add some cheer.
Each shopper has a unique story.
"It’s been tough, because of my job. I did COVID testing in the lab where I worked so that made it really tough," Manchester resident Kathy Grosso tells us.
"It was stressful. Very stressful. Once we got the vaccine, we felt a little bit of relief," says one local shopper.
So the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to pay for their groceries today, giving these shoppers $50 each.
"It’s actually been crazy, because we have a COVID baby, so we have been home all year long, but it's also been a grateful thing too, because I’ve been able to be home. I am unemployed now," Manchester resident Sarah Berlingeri said.
"Having someone in a nursing home or in a hospital, that’s been hard," Manchester resident Dorothy Mazurek stated.
"Last year, I was out of work for six months. I’m a nanny. I’m back full time, but a month ago, I came down with COVID," Manchester resident Judy Parsons added.
This has been a really tough year for so many people in so many different ways and the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to pay for $50 worth of their groceries.
