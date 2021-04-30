MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Our essential workers have been keeping us healthy and safe during the pandemic, but the pandemic has posed unique challenges for frontline workers who’ve contracted COVID themselves.
Amanda Szychulski is a dialysis nurse.
"A lot times, we’re going into the rooms of patients that are very, very sick and this is kind of like the last thing they can do is try, dialysis," Szychulski tells us.
The work is challenging and the hours are long.
"You’re wearing masks now for your whole day, which my whole day sometimes can be twenty hours or so depending on the day," Szychulski explained.
Amanda’s husband, Tommy, is a maintenance worker for apartments, two different, but difficult, jobs during the pandemic.
"It's certainly been trying. It's had its ups and downs," Tommy stated.
Going into different homes for plumbing repairs comes with its risks.
"Going from apartment to apartment to apartment to apartment, especially younger folks didn’t really care if they had a mask on or not," stated Tommy.
Then, on Christmas Eve in 2020, Amanda tested positive for COVID-19.
"I woke up that morning at like four in the morning and I just didn’t feel right, said I think I have a fever," Amanda says.
Four days later, Tommy ended up getting COVID too.
"She kept me going literally when my fever was like 103 something," continued Tommy.
Work came to a pause as the two focused on getting better, and after recovering, the two got right back to work, helping those in need.
"They’ve given so much to so many people without asking for anything in return, i think it’s time for us to give them something in return," Tommy's sister, Kristen Forde, said.
And we agree, so Channel 3 and Liberty Bank wanted to surprise them both with $500 for their hard work over the course of the pandemic.
"I can’t even believe this is happening. I can’t even believe you’re at my house. We’re just normal folks," added Szychulski.
A special thank you for a couple, taking special care of their community.
