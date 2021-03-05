SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - This week, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad is thanking a woman who has been making sure her employees and customers have stayed safe during the pandemic.
Today’s recipient is the manager of a local Dunkin Donuts.
Her name is Lynette and her employees tell us she’s a truly special person.
Lynette Maloon's positive attitude has been brightening the days of customers and employees at the Dunkin Donuts on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor for more than a quarter century.
Employees tell us Lynette, who is the branch manager, has done a great job ensuring the safety of workers and customers during the pandemic, but the crew tell us Lynette isn't just a great boss, she's a terrific friend too.
"She’s been here for everything emotional personal everything she’s been there for," Dunkin Donuts employee Julie Frazier tells us.
Julie has been friends with Lynette for more than forty years.
She called the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad with a very simple secret mission, do something special for Lynette.
"I figured she deserved something good and that’s why I called you guys," says Frazier.
She called the right team.
We told Lynette we wanted to interview her for a story about COVID-19 safety protocols, but once the camera was running, we revealed the truth and surprised her with a $500 visa gift card.
"Thank you very much," said Maloon.
Of course, Lynette proved almost immediately why her employees nominated her.
"[Any idea what you’re gonna use the money on?] Right now, we are all getting pizza or something before I leave," stated Malloon.
Lynette tells us the pizza party will be fun and she'll find a good use for the extra cash, but she's actually more excited that the team she loves so much went out of their way to make sure she knows they appreciate her.
"They’re always there for me. I have a great crew. This Dunkin is more like another home to me," added Maloon.
