(WFSB) - Donuts and coffee may not look like much, but to the Hartford Healthcare respiratory team, it's the gesture of gratitude that means so much more.
“It’s been a lot the past two years and we’ve tried to work together, and we’ve done a good job, I think," Paula Morgan, a respiratory therapist at Hartford HealthCare, tells us.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, meaning this team hasn’t had a minute to rest for the past twenty-three months.
“Especially that we’re the underdogs. Not that many people know what respiratory therapists do and being in the front lines this whole time, managing patients on ventilators, and it's been a struggle, but I think we’re a very united department and as a team, we work great," Beatrice, a respiratory therapist for Hartford HealthCare, stated.
Despite every challenge, they keep showing up ready to help patients and with smiles, even if they’re under a mask.
“It's been tough, but as a team, we’re here to support and lean on each other," continued Beatrice.
Adding that even though they’re always more than willing to answer the call of duty, a little thank you, like breakfast, is as reinvigorating as a breath of fresh air.
“We’re here to make sure that if somebody is having a hard time, we’re here to listen to that person as a team. That was the secret for us to make it through this challenging, challenging time," Beatrice added.
