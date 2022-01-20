(WFSB) – The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to some plow truck drivers who helped clear the roads Thursday morning.
We are so fortunate that when mother nature makes a mess, a small army of plow truck drivers are ready to clean up.
“It’s kind of a pain in the butt but someone’s gotta do it,” said Michael Duensing of Cedar Ridge Construction.
“There’s children on the road there’s a lot of people on the road and we want to keep everyone as safe as we can,” said Al Klavins of Certified Construction.
Thursday the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad wanted to show their appreciation.
The squad started with a trick: we told drivers we just wanted to chat about the weather.
“Just starting to get a little slippery now,” Klavins said.
“Not too bad I mean,” said AJ Grocki of AJ LLC. “It rained last night so it took a little while for the stuff to start to stick.”
“They’re good everybody did a good job,” Duensing said. “I really don’t think it’s that bad out today.”
Then the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad hit them with a little surprise to make their difficult days just a little bit brighter, and warmer: $10 Starbucks gift cards.
“Awesome thank you I drink Starbucks that’s great,” Duensing said.
“This guy drinks 3 a day so,” Grocki said. “We are gonna head there right now as soon as this interview is done.”
“Thanks very much greatly appreciate it,” said Klavins.
If you have a plow truck driver or a snow shoveler in your life make sure to thank them.
