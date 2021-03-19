WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Since the pandemic struck, food insecurity has increased at an alarming rate in our state.
Keeping up with the demand is no easy task for food pantries.
Since its founding in 2006, Master’s Manna Food Pantry and Resource Center has been helping thousands of Wallingford area families in need.
Hundreds of meals are served each week and food is also provided for those who are homebound.
"It’s picking up again. People got scared," Susan Collins, kitchen manager for Master's Manna Food Pantry and Resource Center, tells us.
Master’s Manna used to have indoor services, but because of the pandemic, that’s no longer an option.
The food pantry had to switch to takeout.
Joan Brown has been volunteering with the food pantry for eight years…
"We’re always there to help and we look for issues we can help with," explained Brown.
And the need has grown since the pandemic.
One in seven people across Connecticut are at risk of hunger.
More people are coming to Master’s Manna who’ve never depended on a food bank before in their life.
"They did the right things. Had jobs, had kids, cars. They played by the rules. Then this hit and everybody lost, and they come in so embarrassed," stated Collins.
Susan Collins says donations help keep the pantry running.
"People have been so grateful since they know we’re still open and the food donations, the cash donations, it's been incredible. That’s kept us alive, kept us going," continued Collins.
And the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad also wants to see Master's Manna to keep going and feeding the community.
Susan thought they were there to talk about how operations have changed since COVID-19, but surprised them with $500 to go towards donations for the pantry.
"This is beautiful. Thank you. People will eat," says Collins.
And the folks running the food bank hope those who are capable of lending a helping hand make sure nobody has to go to sleep hungry.
"There’s a lot of ways to help. Just have to reach out and say, 'How can I help?'. I think that we can all pull together and help a little bit, and I think in every community, they can do that," added Collins.
Reminding us that small acts can have such a large impact.
