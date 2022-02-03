VERNON, CT (WFSB) – The Vernon Public Works Department crews worked around the clock battling Winter Storm Bobby last weekend.
“This was a long duration storm and most of our guys worked 36 hours straight they did not go home. They had minimal rest breaks and minimal sleep breaks. So there is a lot that goes into what we do and how we do it,” said Mark Rizzo, Road Foreman with the department.
With over 20 trucks on the road during the storm, the crews are still hard at work.
They are already gearing up for another storm set to hit our way Friday.
“These guys are already preparing for that they have been up during the midnight shift clearing out the snowbanks in our most congested areas,” said Dan Champagne, Vernon Mayor.
To show appreciation of these winter warriors the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad decided to give them a surprise, and they were told: “We have a very serious matter to discuss with everyone regarding the storm response it’s so serious,” said Town Administrator Michael Purcaro.
Instead, they were given a warm breakfast spread.
“It was a surprise for them and kind of a something to make them feel good about themselves because we do get a lot of negative feedback sometimes, but this was like no not everyone is like that!” Rizzo said.
“Public works is the go-to group, we need something, that’s who we reach out to, they are good at what they do,” Champagne said.
(0) comments
