MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The pandemic has posed unique challenges to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
They’ve had to adapt to so much in so little time.
Marc Community Resources is an organization that serves hundreds of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Each week, a variety of programs are offered in recreation, employment, and community living, but the pandemic put some of those programs on pause.
"Our individuals love their routine. COVI messed that up," Asia Allen, director of residential services for Marc Community Resources, explained.
Because of COVID, many programs had to shift online.
Marc had to secure funding for laptops, rolling stands, and tvs so that programming could continue.
"One of the struggles that we had was, how do we do this so that the folks at home could see the folks that are in the program, but then everybody could also see the instructor," Marcy Goodman, director of development for Marc, stated.
And navigating that technology hasn’t been easy for many with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"I think it has been difficult for them. I tell them every day though that they are rock stars, because they are logging on every day by themselves and that wasn’t the case in the beginning," Lisa Chirstensen, director of adult rec and virtual for Marc, says.
The team of staff persevered in order to make sure participants could still stay engaged.
"I have to say, Marc did COVID as well as COVID could’ve been done. I’m very very proud of our team and the team effort that we had here," Linda Iovanna, president and CEO of Marc, said.
And with more people getting vaccinated, programming is expanding.
"We are very excited to see new faces every day. They come in. They’re very happy. They see their friends, their staff that they haven’t seen in over a year," Amber Defelice, director of day programs at Marc, stated.
But resourceful programming isn’t possible without funding, so Ch. 3 and Liberty Bank wanted to make a $500 donation, a special thank you for an incredible team empowering others to see how powerful their abilities are.
