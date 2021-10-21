HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad is rolling through Hartford, thanking two heroes who went above and beyond to save their neighbor’s life.
The squad hopped on the Ice Cream Emergency truck, a mobile ice cream parlor in Connecticut, in an effort to honor two ice cream fanatics who also happen to be heroes.
Recently, a massive house fire greeted husband and wife Miguel Rodriguez and Yvette Torres when they returned to their Hartford neighborhood from buying some ice cream. Their neighbor was in trouble, and the two didn’t hesitate.
Despite the fact that Yvette is pregnant, they put themselves at risk to make sure everyone was safe.
Finally, they found an older man who was trapped upstairs, and they promised to catch him when he jumped, possibly saving his life.
“At the end of the day, if we're not willing to help others, what's the point of being here,” Miguel Rodriguez said.
Miguel and Yvette never even expected a ‘thank you,’ and even though we could never repay the heroes, the Liberty Bank Surprise Squad and Ice Cream Emergency lied in wait outside Miguel’s mother's house to surprise them with ice cream and a $500 Visa gift card.
Yvette and Miguel enjoyed their early morning ice cream breakfast, and admitted that their life after saving a life has been pretty sweet.
“It was very emotional. I had to catch my breath being pregnant and all but it was a good feeling,” Yvette said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.