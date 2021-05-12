WINDSOR, CT (WFSB0 -- Since COVID-19 struck, first responders have been working around the clock to care for our communities.
Even before the pandemic began, the job wasn’t easy.
More than one year ago, emergency medical services had to quickly pivot as the pandemic began.
“I think it was very difficult for all of us. The unknown coming to work every day. And trying to figure out how to treat patients in this new normal,” said Terrence Greaves, chief executive officer of Windsor EMS.
He has worked with Windsor EMS for the last 22 years.
“We saw a lot of patients that waited until the last minute to actually call 9-1-1 because they didn’t want to go to the hospital and they ended up not having good outcomes because they waited for the last minute and they were very sick,” Greaves said.
Responding to calls during COVID has been challenging in countless ways for these first responders.
“One of the things that we don’t talk about a lot is the emotional toll that it took on us. Because as the first line providers, we’re recognizing just how sick these individuals are,” said Alexis Chase, a paramedic with Windsor EMS.
As a way to say ‘thank you,’ the Channel 3 Liberty Bank Surprise Squad took a trip to Windsor EMS headquarters, bringing breakfast sandwiches and Between Rounds gift cards for everyone on the staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.