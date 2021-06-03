BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Liberty Bank confirms it will close six bank branches by the fall.
The bank said the decision to close some branches comes after evaluating its branches and changes to customers’ banking habits.
Locations slated to close include:
- Beacon Falls, 127 S. Main St.
- Bristol, 774 Farmington Ave.
- Essex, 7 Main St.
- New London, 61 Bank St.
- Southbury, 1570 Southford Rd.
- West Hartford, 1232 Farmington Ave.
