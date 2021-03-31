NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Book worms across Connecticut rejoiced recently when the governor lifted library restrictions.
It has also allowed libraries like the New Britain Public Library to find ways to improve their services, even amidst the pandemic.
Capacity restrictions were lifted at Connecticut libraries, meaning more people in New Britain are able to enjoy several new library features that debuted during the pandemic, thanks to state grants.
Library Director Pat Rutkowski said there are new charging stations, as well as a sound-proof booth for virtual meetings.
“The light turns on, nicely ventilated, we clean it after each use,” she described.
There are even more improvements on the way.
Soon the library will offer an enhanced homework help program, and this summer a new makers room will open.
Rutkowski is proud that the library offers curbside pick-up and deliveries too. Also, more and more people are coming back in person.
“Every day we hear another story. I got a phone call yesterday from a patron who has not been here since before the pandemic, and he was so delighted to come in and see what was available,” Rutkowski said.
Before library-goers stop in, they should know about the safety protocols that are in place, like masks being required and the computer area is only at 50 percent capacity to help with social distancing.
“We are protecting and cleaning each device after its used. As you can see there’s plastic bags on the keyboard in order to keep them safe,” Rutkowski said.
The library is also cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day. It’s a challenge for the staff, but after dealing with a pandemic, Rutkowski and her team believe they can thrive under any circumstances.
“Hopefully we never see this again, but if we ever did, we know how to do it bigger and better,” she said.
