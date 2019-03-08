(WFSB) - A little-known law is stirring up a big debate in Connecticut.
On Thursday night at 11 p.m., Channel 3 told you how simple license plate frames could result in a ticket.
So far, more than 1,000 of you have shared the story on Facebook while more than 600 have left questions and comments.
So tonight, Channel 3 wanted to get you more answers from state police.
Many commenters couldn’t believe that this violation would warrant a traffic stop, and in the case of last night’s story, the woman was also driving unregistered.
State police said the simple act of having one of these partially blocking a plate can be enough for a trooper to get you.
Scott Bruce is taking his license plate frame off after learning it could cost him $117.
“I’ve never heard that once, literally, not once,” said Bruce.
This is Statute 14-18 Section C in black and white. It states, “official number plates when displayed upon motor vehicles shall be entirely unobscured and the numerals and letters thereon shall be plainly legible at all times.”
State police said technically that means all plates can’t have anything shielding them.
“I don’t want to get a 117-dollar ticket,” Bruce said.
“I’ll have to read up on it, but thank you for pointing it out to me,” said Linda Pescatello of Wethersfield.
On Thursday night, Channel 3 shed light on it after a Broad Brook driver reached out, showing Channel 3 she was ticketed for having this frame on her SUV.
“I was so shocked to even know this law was even in effect in the state of Connecticut. Everybody has these type of frames on their vehicle,” said Joann Frye, ticketed for license plate frame.
Many cars come with them from the dealership.
“It’s obviously advertising,” said Bruce.
Others, like to support their teams or alma maters.
“I like my UConn frame,” said Pescatello.
Many drivers have been riding ticket-free for years, so this statute may not be widely enforced, but state police said they can stop someone if they’re in violation.
Channel 3 also learned that certain bike racks could pose problems.
“It makes sense, right? The police really need to see your license plate if something goes wrong, toll booths need to see your license plate to photograph it,” said Keith Sherman of Cycling Concepts.
With some racks going over the trunk, Cycling Concepts in Glastonbury wants to be proactive. They’re trying to find solutions for customers.
“We will call the car rack manufacturers, see what they recommend and also the police to inform ourselves as to where you can actually place that license plate,” said Sherman.
In the meantime, the best advice is to get the frame off.
This also includes the transparent plastic ones that cover the entire plate.
