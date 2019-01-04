ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a tractor trailer in Ashford Friday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Route 44 and Route 74, before 9 a.m.
Injuries were reported, and a LIFE STAR helicopter was called to the scene.
State police said the intersection was closed to traffic temporarily.
Delays are being reported in the area.
No further details were immediately available.
