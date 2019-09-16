TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) -- LIFE STAR is responding to a construction project in Tolland after one person was injured.
Crews from Tolland Fire and RGM Medic responded to Willie Circle on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Officials said LIFE STAR is bringing the patient to a trauma center.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
State Police and OSHA have been called to investigate.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
