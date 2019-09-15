STERLING, CT (WFSB) -- The pilot of a plane that crashed in Sterling is recovering from serious injuries and burns, officials said.
Troopers were called to a plane crash in a wooded area near the intersection of Plainfield Pike, Route 14a, and Gibson Hill Rd on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The pilot operating an single engine, single seat Aerolite 103 took off from RICONN Airport in Rhode Island and while turning back towards the airfield crashed into the woods near the airport.
Officials with LIFE STAR, medical air transport confirmed crews responded to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
