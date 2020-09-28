WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to a single car rollover crash Monday night.
The crash was reported on Route 263 on the Goshen/Winsted town line.
Litchfield County Dispatch said a person was trapped inside a car at the time of the crash.
Officials said 3 people in their early 20's were in the car at the time of the crash.
A male occupant was transported via Life Star to Hartford Hospital and a female was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
A third male was not transported from the scene.
Officials could not comment on the extent of the injuries.
The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time while police investigate the crash.
