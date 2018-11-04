ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB)- Life Star responded to Ellington for a reported injury involving a parachutist on Sunday morning, an official said.
Emergency crews were called to an airfield around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a hard landing.
The parachutist's condition is unknown at this time.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more updates.
