Lifestar responded to Ellington after a parachutist was injured on Sunday morning, an official said. (WFSB File Photo)

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB)- Life Star responded to Ellington for a reported injury involving a parachutist on Sunday morning, an official said.

Emergency crews were called to an airfield around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a hard landing.

The parachutist's condition is unknown at this time. 

