WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Life Star responded to a snowmobile crash in Willington Monday night.
The crash was reported on Jared Sparks Road around 8 p.m.
According to Tolland County Dispatch, one person was unresponsive at the scene.
According to state police, the person was transported to Hartford Hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.