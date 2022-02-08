NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ski Sundown said a call for LifeStar at the ski area was canceled Monday evening.
Litchfield County Dispatch reported LifeStar was called for a person injured while skiing.
Officials at Ski Sundown told Channel 3 they did not have any more information.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
