BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash that occurred along a local trail Sunday evening.
It happened on the Schwaller Trail in Barkhamsted around 8 p.m.
A Jeep was the lone vehicle involved in the crash.
A woman was transported via LifeStar to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
It is unclear if any other injuries were reported in the crash.
DEEP continues to investigate.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.