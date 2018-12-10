MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A crash has closed Route 195 in Mansfield Monday afternoon.
Lifestar Medical Helicopter has been requested to the scene.
Mansfield Fire Department is on the scene of the crash at Storrs Road (Route 195) and Tolland Turnpike.
Emergency crews are reporting someone is trapped in the car.
There is no word on how long the road will be closed for.
Check for traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.