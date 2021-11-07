FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) - A person was taken to the hospital after an incident at a local farm Sunday.
It all unfolded during the early afternoon hours on Pond Street.
State Police say a person was riding a horse at the time and had fallen off.
LifeStar was called in and flew that person to a nearby hospital.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
