EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Life Star was called to a motorcycle crash in Niantic on Saturday evening.
East Lyme Police Department Chief Michael Finkelstein said police are investigating a motorcycle versus a guardrail crash on Route 156, or Main Street in Niantic.
Chief Finkelstein said the rider was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital by ambulance, then flown by Life Star to Hartford Hospital.
Police closed Main Street between Smith St and Cini Park while police remain on scene.
The crash is under investigation by the East Lyme Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team. Those with information are urged to contact the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.
