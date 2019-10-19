HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- Officials with LIFESTAR said they are responding to a possible drowning in Hebron.
Troopers told Channel 3 crews are on scene at a possible drowning involving four people at Amston Lake near Lake Rd. in Hebron on Saturday afternoon.
Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company said Lebanon and Hebron crews are responding.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way and will update this story with developing news.
