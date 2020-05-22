VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
Police said an adult male bicyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Orchard Street.
LifeStar helicopter is on the way to the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
