SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash on I-84 in Southington.
The fire department reported that I-84 eastbound between exits 28 and 30 is closed due to a car into the woods.
Officials also said someone was reported to be trapped.
Lifestar was requested to the scene.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
