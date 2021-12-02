VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A crash has slowed traffic along I-84 in Vernon.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the eastbound side near Exit 67, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. LifeStar was also requested to the scene.
I-84 East is currently closed between Exits 66 and 67 while State Police investigate.
Drivers traveling in the area can expect delays.
