TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – Lifestar is responding to a serious motorcycle crash in Tolland on Tuesday evening.
The crashed was reported on Crystal Lake Road near Doyle Road.
Officials said one person was being brought to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar with serious injuries.
The road will be closed while police investigate the crash.
