WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover two-car crash in Winsted.
The crash was reported on Route 263 on the Goshen/Winsted town line.
Litchfield County Dispatch said a person was trapped inside a car at the time of the crash.
LifeStar is responding to the scene.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time while police investigate the crash.
