TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – Lifestar is responding to a crash in Tolland where a car went into a brook.
Emergency crews are responding to Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) near Hubert Road.
A car went over the guardrail and into a brook.
The Tolland Fire Department said one person was still inside the car.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries.
