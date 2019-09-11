TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A person was taken by LIFESTAR Medical Helicopter after a serious crash in Tolland.
Police confirmed one car crash on Peter Green Road.
Officials said the driver was trapped in the car and had to be removed by emergency crews.
Peter Green Road is closed while police investigate the crash.
The driver of the car has not been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.