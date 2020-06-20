EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital by LifeStar following a rollover crash on Quarry Dock Road in East Lyme Saturday afternoon.
Police say Quarry Dock Road is closed near Birch Trail.
Chief Michael Finkelstein said a car crashed into a tree and the driver fled on foot.
A passenger was extricated and flown to an area hospital by LifeStar.
