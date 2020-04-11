ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - LifeStar responded to a serious crash on Kinney Hollow Road in Ashford Saturday night, state police said.
Police say a car crashed into the water of a creek.
One victim was taken to the hospital via LifeStar helicopter, police said.
The area is clear and police are investigating the cause of the crash.
