NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lifestar responded to Ski Sundown in New Hartford on Wednesday evening after a child fell off a chairlift.
Litchfield County Dispatch said around 7:42 p.m., emergency crews responded to the ski area for the report of a child who had fallen from the chairlift.
Dispatchers said the child was reported to be around 5 years old.
The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.
