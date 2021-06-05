(WFSB) - The Lifetime Network will air its TV movie about the disappearance of a New Canaan mother Saturday night.
"Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos" premieres Saturday, June 5 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. eastern.
It stars Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie.
Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared in May 2019. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Several months after a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan vanished, her estranged husband and his former girlfriend are behind bars.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with her murder.
He died after a suicide attempt back in January of 2020.
(1) comment
Isn't it always about the cash, not the kids! SHAME ON 3 FOR EVEN PUBLISHING THIS STORY
