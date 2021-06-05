(WFSB) - The Lifetime Network will air its TV movie about the disappearance of a New Canaan mother Saturday night.

"Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos" premieres Saturday, June 5 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. eastern.

It stars Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie.

Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared in May 2019. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with her murder.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with her murder.

He died after a suicide attempt back in January of 2020.