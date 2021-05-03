(WFSB) - The Lifetime Network on Monday released a trailer for its TV movie about the disappearance of a New Canaan mother.
"Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos" premieres on June 5 on Lifetime.
Take a look at the trailer here:
It stars Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie.
Jennifer Farber Dulos Disappeared in May 2019. She was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with her murder. He committed suicide more than a year later.
Here is Lifetime's synopsis for the movie:
Based on a true story, Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos details the story of Jennifer Dulos (Annabeth Gish), the wealthy, Connecticut mother-of-five who mysteriously vanished on May 24, 2019. Jennifer believed she had found her Prince Charming in Fotis Dulos (Warren Christie), but by the time of her disappearance, their marriage had all but disintegrated and the estranged couple was engaged in a contentious custody dispute. After she disappeared without a trace, after dropping off their children at school, police turned the spotlight on Fotis, who claimed Jennifer staged her own disappearance ala the film, Gone Girl. Despite his assertions, investigators charged Fotis with murder in January 2020 but just weeks later, Fotis committed suicide, still claiming his innocence. To this date, the body of Jennifer has not been found.
Produced by Lighthouse Pictures for Lifetime, Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos is executive produced by Dan Abrams, Ilene Kahn Power and Rachel Stockman. Gail Harvey directs from a script written by Gregory Small and Richard Blaney.
