WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A one-vehicle crash closed lanes of Interstate 84 westbound in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The Department of Transportation reported that the two right lanes of the highway were closed between exits 41 and 40. They have since reopened.
A pole was reportedly across the roadway.
More than 2 miles of congestion was reported between exits 45 and 41.
The crash happened around 8 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
