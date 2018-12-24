HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A white Christmas? Most of the state woke up to light snow Christmas Eve morning.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a weak storm system, known as an "Alberta clipper” is making its way out to sea to the south of New England Monday morning, bringing some snow or a wintry mix for some.
Accumulations will be light, totaling a coating to 2” by noon.
Along the shoreline, however, Cameron said rain may overpower snow.
After the storm passes, Cameron said, the sky will become partly cloudy and a brisk northwestly breeze will develop.
Temperatures will remain in the lower 40s.
Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s, said Cameron.
As for Wednesday, Cameron said the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with temps in the 30s to near 40 degree. Although Wednesday night will see a dip in temps to the teens to mid-20s.
The meteorologists at Channel 3 are expecting a storm system to arrive on Thursday evening resulting in rain or a wintry mix. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
