HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A progressive storm will bring light snow or a wintry mix late Tuesday night.
The precipitation will end before dawn on Wednesday and the storm will have a minimal impact, according to Meteorologist Scot Haney.
Total snowfall accumulation will range from a dusting to perhaps 2 inches in some locations like southeastern Connecticut.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.
The rest of Wednesday may also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with potential wind gusts of 40 mph or higher. There could also be a passing snow shower or two.
Highs will range from 35-40, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day.
Quiet weather will arrive on Thursday as a high pressure system moves into New England, bringing cold temps.
Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.
The next chance for wet weather comes over the weekend, with showers during the day Saturday, leading to steadier rain at night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
