HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.
However, the center of Winter Storm Cooper will be near the coast of New England Wednesday.
"The impact it will have on Connecticut won’t be too bad. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there will be a chance for occasional snow showers," said Meteorologist Scot Haney.
Any accumulation that does occur should be minimal, according to Haney.
It will be breezy with gusts reaching 25 to 35 m.p.h.
"[Wednesday] will be seasonably cold with highs mostly in the middle 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s," Haney said.
Slick spots are possible due to refreezing and the light snow we received overnight.
By Thursday, Winter Storm Cooper will be completely gone, which will allow a ridge of high pressure and will result in milder temps.
Haney said most of the state received between 10 and 19 inches of snow on Monday from the storm.
Daily snowfall records were set in Hartford and Bridgeport.
At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, which keeps records for the Hartford area, 11.7 inches was recorded, which broke the 2011 record of 5.9 inches.
In Bridgeport, 15.2 inches of snow fell, make it one of the top six snowiest days of all time in the city.
Other places, such as Danbury, recorded 19 inches of snow. Watertown had 16 and West Haven picked up 15.
