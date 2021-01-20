HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Light snow impacted the Wednesday morning morning commute across parts of the state.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said some locations could see a coating to an inch of snow.
"Snow showers will move across Connecticut especially [Wednesday] morning through midday," Haney said.
Track the snow with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
State police reported that the snow was behind several crashes on Route 2 eastbound on Wednesday morning. They closed the highway while crews put down salt and sand.
RELATED: Several crashes close Route 2 in Marlborough
Other spots aren't expected to be as impacted.
"Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with skies trending sunnier [Wednesday] afternoon," Haney said.
Colder air is expected to overspread the state.
By the afternoon, wind gusts could reach between 30 and 40 mph.
"While highs will be in the 30s, wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s [Wednesday] afternoon, and they'll range from zero to 12 above [Wednesday] evening," Haney said.
Temperature could dip into the teens overnight.
A warm front arrives on Thursday morning.
"A flurry or snow shower is possible, but most of the snow will pass by to the north of Connecticut," Haney said. "Sky conditions will vary from cloudy to partly-sunny during the afternoon, and highs will be in the 30s to near 40."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.