(WFSB) -- The busy winter weather pattern continues.
In fact, there are a few storm systems on the 7-day forecast that Channel 3’s meteorologists are keeping a close eye on.
A storm set to impact the state Saturday night into Sunday that originally had the potential to bring snow and an icy mix is now looking less impactful.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said light snow and sleet will hold off until Saturday evening.
"That could make road conditions very slippery and we could see some light accumulations of snow up to an inch," she said.
Roads could be slippery Sunday morning.
The next storm comes Monday night into Tuesday.
"During the day Monday, we can expect an overcast sky. There will be some snow, sleet, and freezing rain from time to time, perhaps even some plain rain closer to the coast," Richardson said.
It may be a foggy day as well.
Precipitation will become steadier and heavier Monday night and Tuesday, as a higher impact storm moves into the state.
Given the sleet and freezing rain potential, Channel 3 is also declaring an Early Warning Weather alert for this round of precipitation.
There could also be some snow, especially in the northwestern part of the state.
"There is the potential for significant icing, but we’re not sure how much sleet vs. freezing rain there will be," Richardson said.
Highs on Tuesday will range from near freezing well inland, to well up in the 30s closer to the coast.
The state gets a break in the winter weather action on Wednesday, but then another storm system arrives Thursday.
This storm could take a milder track, implying a transition from snow to rain, at this point.
"For now, we are forecasting a wintry mix and rain, and highs in the 30s," Richardson said.
Read the complete Technical Discussion here.
