NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven beach has reopened following Tropical Storm Elsa.
Health officials gave the all-clear on reopening Lighthouse Point Beach on Thursday.
This comes after Wednesday’s water sample showed that the water returned to safe levels of contaminant.
The original closure happened Saturday morning and was extended on Tuesday following an initial test of elevated bacteria levels, officials said.
They added that tropical storms like Elsa can cause storm water and sewage overflow which can lead to elevated bacteria levels.
“I’m happy for the quick turnaround by the state testing lab,” said Health Director Maritza Bond. “Residents should now enjoy Lighthouse Point Beach as you normally would with confidence that the water is safe. Routine water testing will now resume”
“Director Bond acted quickly and kept our residents safe. I’m glad to see today’s results and happy that people will be able to return to the beach,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
