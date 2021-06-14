West Hartford fire

Firefighters said they responded to Gerthmere Drive the morning of June 14 for house fire.

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lightning is being blamed for a house fire in West Hartford.

Firefighters said they responded to Gerthmere Drive on Monday morning.

There's no word on injuries.

However, firefighters did say that lightning was likely the cause.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

