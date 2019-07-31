WESTPORT (WFSB) - A house fire in Westport was sparked by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon.
According to fire officials, firefighters responded to fire on Sleigh Ridge around 4:50 p.m.
Arriving units found a small fire coming from the roof. The fire in the attic was quickly extinguished while the ladder truck extinguished the remaining fire on the roof.
The fire was investigated by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office and determined to be caused by lightning.
No injuries were reported during the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.