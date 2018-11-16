HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The lights at Holiday Light Fantasia are set to turn on Friday night by Ch. 3’s very own Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Folks can start driving through the display starting Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.
Holiday Light Fantasia is set up at Goodwin Park on Maple Avenue in Hartford, and benefits the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
The camp serves thousands of campers every summer.
For more information about the event, click here.
