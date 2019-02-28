NEW BRITIAN, CT (WFSB) - A local beverage company has a direct message for Governor Ned Lamont about one of his proposed new taxes.
We’ve all heard of a message in a bottle, but at Avery’s Soda they are sending the governor a pointed political message on their bottles.
Avery’s beverages churns out more than 2,000 bottles of soda every single day and right now they all share the same political message on the label!
“’Don’t Tax Me Ned’ and it’s the bottle of soda talking,” said Rob Metz.
Avery’s owner Rob Metz says these special ‘Don’t Tax Me Ned’ labels were born out of necessity.
He worries Lamont’s proposed soda tax could put him out of business.
“We think it’s misguided and we wanted to let them know that, and that’s why we came up with this ‘Don’t Tax Me Ned’ soda,” Metz said.
Lamont’s proposal would tax sugary drinks at a rate of one and a half cents per ounce, which means a 12-ounce bottle of Avery’s soda would go up 18 cents in price.
The cost of a case would go from $16 to more than 20 dollars.
“The cynic in me says it’s a money grab,” Metz said.
Lamont says the soda tax would bring in more than $150 million in much needed revenue for the state and it could help with the obesity epidemic.
Metz feels the tax unfairly targets the beverage industry.
“I think it’s a little bit short sighted because why pick on one food group, why not go after fast food,” said Metz.
Metz has produced political flavors in the past as a fun way to drum up business and he’s teased folks on both sides of the aisle.
Even the ‘Don’t Tax Me Ned’ labels are meant to make people smile, but Metz also hopes his political statement will reach the governor and maybe save his business.
“I hope that all our customers don’t want to see Avery’s go away. They’ll call their favorite legislator call the governor email the governor and say, ‘hey Ned, don’t tax me,’” said Metz.
Avery’s is not sending the ‘Don’t Tax Me Ned’ bottles to local stores.
If you want one you have to swing by the New Britain business or set up a delivery.
